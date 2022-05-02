4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D pharma stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of 4D pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of LBPS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,002. 4D pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

