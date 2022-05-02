$5.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the highest is $6.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $23.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

CLF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 865,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,196,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

