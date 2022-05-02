508 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in NVIDIA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.47. 50,043,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,072,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.