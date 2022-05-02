512 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 21.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.46. The stock had a trading volume of 730,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,681. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.