$53.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) to announce sales of $53.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.60 million and the highest is $55.56 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $286.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $298.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $321.03 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $334.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

CLDT traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 329,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,171. The company has a market cap of $675.45 million, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

