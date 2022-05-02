58,018 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.72. 5,919,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,102. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.58 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

