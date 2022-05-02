5,935 Shares in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank bought a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. 238,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

