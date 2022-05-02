5,942 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,693,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,338,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,347,000 after buying an additional 913,143 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,912,000 after buying an additional 482,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,257. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

