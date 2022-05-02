5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.87

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 75007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.
VNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$169.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37.
5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
