605 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,316,527. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $403.49 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.55 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.87 and a 200 day moving average of $437.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

