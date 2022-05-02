612 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $59,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $396.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.