651 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.55. 875,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.60. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

