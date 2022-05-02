7,187 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,187 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.88 on Monday, reaching $524.84. 153,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,016. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.33 and a 200-day moving average of $532.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $371.11 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

