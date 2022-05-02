7,200 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,915. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

