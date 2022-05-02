$73.55 Million in Sales Expected for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will report $73.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Artivion reported sales of $71.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year sales of $322.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $322.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $350.12 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Artivion.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AORT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 187,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Artivion has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.