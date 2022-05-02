751 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $439.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.58. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.