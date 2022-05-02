7,838 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

UCTT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

