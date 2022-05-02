$870.80 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $870.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $856.70 million and the highest is $884.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $600.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

