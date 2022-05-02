886 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,109,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,178. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.