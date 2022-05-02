89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

