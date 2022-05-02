9,317 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 446,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.