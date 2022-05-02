9,627 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $192,265,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.89.

TEAM opened at $224.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $207.83 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 74.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

