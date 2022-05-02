AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

Shares of ABBV traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,155,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

