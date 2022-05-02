AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.89. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2,877 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

