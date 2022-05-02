Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.18

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 856616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 336,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 344,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

