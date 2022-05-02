Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,377 shares.The stock last traded at $21.36 and had previously closed at $21.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

