Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ACUR opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

