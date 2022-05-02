Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ACUR opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
