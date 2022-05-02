Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADMP opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

