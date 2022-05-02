Adams Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,619 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $110.37. 780,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,191. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.