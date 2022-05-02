Adams Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.25. 645,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,188. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $95.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.

