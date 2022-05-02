Adams Wealth Management Has $497,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 457,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Sysco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

