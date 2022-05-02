Adams Wealth Management Has $937,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Adams Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises about 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.78. 1,924,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

