Adams Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,095,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,917,984. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

