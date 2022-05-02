Adams Wealth Management Sells 729 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adams Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

O stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.38. 4,254,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

