Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $100,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,739,852. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

