Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $116,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,739,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.