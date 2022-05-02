aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $150.47 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $150.47 million and $10.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00231152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00101520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029077 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

