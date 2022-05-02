Aeron (ARNX) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $235,588.05 and approximately $31,633.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

