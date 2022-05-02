Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT Raised to €113.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €112.00 ($120.43) to €113.00 ($121.51) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($122.58) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($144.09) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.