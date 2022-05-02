Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives $22.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

AVTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 90,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,900. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 246,790 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

