Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives $22.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
AVTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 90,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,900. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.
About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
