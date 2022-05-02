Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.82

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 3514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

