Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

NYSE AEM traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $76.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

