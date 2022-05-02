Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Akamai Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $5.82-5.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.39-1.43 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

