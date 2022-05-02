Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 84.1% in April

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 446.5 days.

Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $79.95 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

