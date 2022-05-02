Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0245 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $106.90 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,357,841,499 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

