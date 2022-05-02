Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARE. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $182.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.