Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $289.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.65. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $270.37 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

