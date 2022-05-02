Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $524.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.91.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $289.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.