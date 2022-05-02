AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE:AB opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $318,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

