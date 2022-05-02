AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.
NYSE:AB opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.96%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.
