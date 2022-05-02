AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.86

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 10402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 130.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 171,925 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $6,897,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $3,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

